Another Successful Rocket Launch!

By Effie-2631797 Mon Jun 27, 2016 9:47 PM

A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket successfully launched the MUOS-5 satellite for the U.S. Navy. The rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex-41 Friday June 24 at 10:30 a.m. EDT. Rocket contrail in upper level wind with sun reflection on the camera lens.