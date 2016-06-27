Newsvine

Another Successful Rocket Launch!

By Effie-2631797
Mon Jun 27, 2016 9:47 PM
Article Photo

A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket successfully launched the MUOS-5 satellite for the U.S. Navy. The rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex-41 Friday June 24 at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

Article Photo

Rocket contrail in upper level wind with sun reflection on the camera lens.

