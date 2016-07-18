Effie's SpaceX CRS9 Photos July 18, 2016

My View from the East Side of The Indian River at Manatee Hammock Campground.

It was so Cool watching this launch and the return of the Falcon to it's landing Pad at the Cape and I wish you could have been here with me!

There were 3 other couples staying at the campground who joined us at a picnic table about 10 minutes before the launch and as soon as the rocket fired it's engines to launch, someone started singing The Star Spangled Banner and everyone joined in. And as we finished the song,,,,the Falcon separated from the Dragon Cargo Spacecraft. One man in the group shouted "Gentlemen Start Your Engines!!!! and we could see it! As it started it's descent everyone was shouting ELON MUSK, USA, USA, USA, Elon Musk, USA USA USA over and over until The Falcon9 was safely on the ground in an upright position and the flame went out and we heard the Sonic Boom!

I swear it looked like it came back in slow motion which gave me an opportunity to use the 2 second delay in my camera which I had on the tripod.

We stayed by the river a few minutes having a beer with our new friends then came back to the trailer and sat outside until after 3 having a few more. It was 82ÃÂÃÂÃÂÃÂ° with a nice breeze and an almost full moon peeking through the trees and I am happy to report no mosquitos to ruin the mood.

I was very surprised that there were no more than 15 to 20 people watching from here since the campground is full. It's a shame some people we talked to yesterday had no idea rockets are still launching from the Space Center.

Read about the Launch

http://spacenews.com/spacex-launches-dragon-spacecraft-successfully-lands-first-stage/

Watch the replay of the SpaceX CRS9 launch and landing on You Tube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ThIdCuSsJh8