Webcast: Live launch coverage will begin July 28 at 8:17 a.m. EDT.

Launch Notes: NROL-61 will mark ULA's sixth launch of 2016 and the 109th since the company was founded in 2006. It also will be the sixth Atlas V to launch in the 421 configuration.

Mission Description: The mission will be launched for the National Reconnaissance Office in support of national defense.