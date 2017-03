The rocket climbed beside the blinding sun on an East trajectory and I lost track of it before then.

The camera was on a tripod and I was looking at the display screen, not the rocket, while shading the camera lens the best I could and used the 10 second delay feature. I looked away before I clicked the button and this is what I got.

I used the blue filter in my windows 10 photo editor to add some color to the sky.