JCSAT Hosted Live Webcast Scheduled For August 14, 2016

Update 8/12/2016,,,,,,,The weather looks great and there is a 90% Go For Launch!

SpaceX&amp;amp;amp;rsquo;s Falcon 9 rocket will deliver JCSAT-16, a commercial communications satellite for SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, to a Geostationary Transfer Orbit (GTO). SKY Perfect JSAT is a leading satellite operator in the Asia-Pacific region and provides high-quality satellite communications to its customers using its fleet of 16 satellites. SpaceX&amp;amp;amp;rsquo;s Falcon 9 successfully launched JCSAT-14 in May.