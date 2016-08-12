Newsvine

JCSAT Hosted Live Webcast Scheduled For August 14, 2016

By Effie-2631797
Fri Aug 12, 2016 12:06 PM
Launching from Pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Air force Station Florida.

Launch window 1:28 AM - 3:28 AM

Update 8/12/2016,,,,,,,The weather looks great and there is a 90% Go For Launch!

SpaceX&amp;amp;amp;amp;rsquo;s Falcon 9 rocket will deliver JCSAT-16, a commercial communications satellite for SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, to a Geostationary Transfer Orbit (GTO). SKY Perfect JSAT is a leading satellite operator in the Asia-Pacific region and provides high-quality satellite communications to its customers using its fleet of 16 satellites. SpaceX&amp;amp;amp;amp;rsquo;s Falcon 9 successfully launched JCSAT-14 in May.