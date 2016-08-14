Newsvine

Effie-2631797

Perseid Meteor Photo

By Effie-2631797
Sun Aug 14, 2016 2:17 PM
It appeared in my view just before the camera stopped recording and I wasn't sure the camera captured it, but I am happy it did even if it is a small one and It is my first!

The camera missed several Friday morning that came into view while the previous long exposure image was processing in the camera. Which is why I changed the exposure setting from 30 seconds to 15 seconds for Saturday's attempt. I saw only 4 larger meteors in a total of 6 hours spent sky watching but the camera was aimed the wrong way.

Article Photo

Woo Whooo!
I captured a Perseid Saturday morning!
Cropped, adjusted and enlarged from the Original image.

Article Photo

Full Size image.
Date - August 13, 2016
Time - 0407 EDT
15 second exposure
ISO 200
F/2.8
14mm
Olympus E620

MF

