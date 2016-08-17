Newsvine

SpaceX Falcon9 JCSAT Aug.14, 2016 Launch Images

By Effie-2631797
Wed Aug 17, 2016 10:29 AM
All images were captured by me from my spot on the west bank of the Indian River (Intracoastal Waterway) across from Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. It launched on schedule at 1:26 AM even though I could see lightening in the storm clouds rolling in from the South.

Olympus E 620

15 sec

f/11

ISO 200

40mm

At about three seconds prior to lifting off the pad, the first stage's nine Merlin 1D engines ignited and throttled to full power. After the computer verified all was well with the engines, the latches that held the 229.6-foot (70-meter) tall vehicle to Terra firma let go and the whole stack began to rise.

Within the first minute, the vehicle rose up and turned toward the target orbit. At one minute and 18 seconds, the vehicle underwent its expected peak mechanical stress (Max-Q) as the resistance of the thick atmosphere tried to crush the vehicle like a can. However, all went as planned, and the vehicle continued.

