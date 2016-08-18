Delta IV AFSPC Live Launch August 19, 2016

Comments Off !

ULA's live coverage as a Delta IV M+ (4.2) configuration rocket launches the AFSPC-6 mission for the U.S. Air Force. AFSPC-6 will deliver two Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program (GSSAP) satellites to near-geo&amp;amp;shy;synchronous orbit. The twin GSSAP spacecraft, built by Orbital ATK, will support U.S. Strategic Command space enhanced awareness operations. Data from GSSAP will uniquely contribute to timely and accurate orbital predictions, enhancing our knowledge of the geosynchronous orbit environment, and further enabling space flight safety to include satellite collision avoidance.