Delta IV Launch Photo From The Space Coast- Aug 19, 2016

By Effie-2631797
Fri Aug 19, 2016 3:45 PM
BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION, FLORIDA – A United Launch Alliance Delta IV rocket carrying two U.S. Air Force satellites launched on Friday at 12:51 a.m. EDT from Launch Complex-37 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

Experimenting with my Olympus E610 camera using three 30 second exposures with this launch tells me that shooting longer than 30 seconds with the horizon at the bottom and remembering to bring the remote next time,,,,,I can probably get it all in one frame which is what I am aiming for. Oh well,,,,A beautiful balmy night with a nice breeze coming across the water and a very bright full Moon in a clear sky made it a nice time to be out in the wee hours of morning watching another rocket launch.

Article Photo

1
Exp. 30 seconds
f/16
ISO 200
14mm

Article Photo

2

Article Photo

3

