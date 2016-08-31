Newsvine

Effie-2631797

About Loving the life I was given even with all the BS. Articles: 225 Seeds: 106 Comments: 22523 Since: Nov 2010

Effie's September 2016 ONV Hot Air Balloon Party

Current Status: Published (4)
By Effie-2631797
Wed Aug 31, 2016 7:31 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

 

This Is The Place To Escape From Political BS

Chat, get to know each other and have fun.

Share your favorite music, travel videos and recipes

HRM Frog Prince Samen's Golden Frog Grill & Pub - open 24/7 free booze, beer, food

Monday Mai Tai's

Minnie's Famous Mahgahritahs served every Friday

The Bijou Movie Theater

Leb and Effie's Ballroom

Lebowsky's Observatory

Leb and Effie's Spacedeck Big Screen  Next Show - Live SpaceX Launch September 3, at 3:00 AM EDT

Transportation Provided By NOTSOJINGO 420 Airlines and World Services TARDIS 

For The Pleasure and comfort of the travelers, the Balloon is complete with;

Private Cabins with Spectacular 360° View and Garden Tub

Cool off in the Calypso Breeze Pool and Tiki Bar  (The Spockettes Still NEED Volunteer Pool Boys!!!)

Free Sunglasses, Balloon Logo Floppy Hats, Tee Shirts, Beach Bags and Sandals

Motorized reclining barstools

Complete First Aid Station but you won't need it

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor