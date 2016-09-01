Hacker who targeted Bush family gets 4 years in prison | National | decaturdaily.com

Newsvine

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Romanian hacker who targeted the Bush family, former Secretary of State Colin Powell and others was sentenced to more than four years in prison Thursday, but will be sent to Romania to serve time on a prison sentence there first.

Marcel Lazar, 44, of Arad, Romania is better known by the nickname Guccifer. In 2012 and 2013, he went on a hacking spree that enveloped roughly 100 victims, from private citizens to former presidents.

He hacked the email account of Dorothy Bush Koch, daughter of President George H.W. Bush and sister of President George W. Bush. As a result of the hack, the website The Smoking Gun published private family photos and pictures of paintings by George W. Bush.

Lazar hacked Powell's Facebook account and sent out posts under Powell's name stating "You will burn in hell, Bush!" and "Kill the illuminati!"

