Effie's November 2016 Hot Air Balloon Party

This Is The Place To Escape From Political BS

Chat, get to know each other and have fun.

Share your favorite music, travel videos and recipes

HRM Frog Prince Samen's Golden Frog Grill & Pub - open 24/7 free booze, beer, food

Monday Mai Tai's

Minnie's Famous Mahgahritahs served every Friday

The Bijou Movie Theater

Leb and Effie's Ballroom

Lebowsky's Observatory

Leb and Effie's Spacedeck Big Screen

Transportation Provided By NOTSOJINGO 420 Airlines and World Services TARDIS

For The Pleasure and comfort of the travelers, the Balloon is complete with;

Private Cabins with Spectacular 360° View and Garden Tub

Cool off in the Calypso Breeze Pool and Tiki Bar (The Spockettes Still NEED Volunteer Pool Boys!!!)

Free Sunglasses, Balloon Logo Floppy Hats, Tee Shirts, Beach Bags and Sandals

Motorized reclining barstools

Complete First Aid Station but you won't need it