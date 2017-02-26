Between Launches- A Sunday Concert - Tears For Fears with Oleta Adams - Going To California 1990

Comments Off !

0:00 Woman of Ireland 1:05 I believe (performed by Oleta Adams) 4:28 Head over heels / Broken 9:06 Change 14:42 Pale shelter 19:22 Woman in chains 26:48 Advice for the young at heart 32:05 Mad world 35:58 Famous last words / When the Saints go marching in 41:20 I've got to sing my song (performed by Oleta Adams) 46:02 Badman's song 57:40 Sowing the seeds of love 63:46 All you need is love 65:39 Everybody wants to rule the world 70:40 Year of the knife 78:45 Shout&#65279;